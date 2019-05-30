Making ‘sexy winter maki’ with Rice N Roll Bistro 🍣

MILWAUKEE -- May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! To celebrate, Chef Tony Koraneekit from Milwaukee's Rice N Roll Bistro stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Thursday, May 30 to make some "sexy winter maki" with Kim.

About Rice N Roll Bistro (website)

Unity of Sushi bar & Thai fusion restaurant, is run by a family who is passionate in making memory of unique taste and experience. We offer you 4Gs; good quality, great taste, glamour creativity display and gorgeous atmosphere. Every ingredient is selectively combined and passionately made with quality control by our Rice n Roll Chefs. Not only food we want to offer, but also service and atmosphere we want you to experience ' a touch of having homemade meals at your home. Rice n Roll makes a promise to keep improving in food and service with affordable price.

Chef Tony Koraneekit started his culinary career in New York's famous Restaurant Row in Times Square. After moving to New York from Thailand in 2005, Tony, a business major at local Pace University, started working nights in his aunt's seafood restaurant, Danny's Grand Sea Palace in midtown Manhattan. The Sea Palace boasted lavish seafood creations and a nightly cabaret that was famous with its patrons. It was here that Tony discovered he had a passion not only for food but for the entrepreneurial side of the restaurant business. In 2007, Tony moved to the Midwest and continued working with his aunt as a sushi chef, in two of her Thai/Sushi Bar-inspired restaurants just north of Chicago.

Chef JJ discovered his passion of working with food while cooking with his mother at a young age, creating Thai dishes from its scratch. He moved from Thailand to the Chicago area in 2009 started helping his aunt's restaurants. Here he trained to become a Sushi man and Thai Chef. He creates dishes with innovative ingredient, fun and freshness. Chef JJ addicts to his cooking and is happier when somebody, whoever, have his dishes and feel ‘Happy’... that’s his favorite part.