Boxes of Kellogg's cereals including Froot Loops, Cocoa Krispies and Raisin Bran are seen at a store in Arlington, Virginia, December 1, 2016.
Kellogg's is facing a boycott organized by the Trump-aligned Breitbart News after the cereal giant decided to pull its advertising from the website. In the latest clash over corporate marketing and politics, Breitbart called on its readers to stop buying Kellogg's products to protest the company's "act of discrimination and intense prejudice."
/ AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Man sent to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 49-year-old Gregory Stanton was sentenced Friday in federal court. Stanton had pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products.
An indictment says Stanton was a contract worker at the Kellogg’s plant in April 2014 when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line a month later.
Stanton posted the videos on the internet in 2016.
Law enforcement and the Food & Drug Administration investigated. Kellogg’s said in a statement that it is pleased Stanton was “brought to justice.”