MPD seeks 2 more men, wanted in shooting at ‘The Garage’ on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, May 30 asked for help identifying two more men wanted for a shooting that happened outside a bar near Brady and Arlington on the city’s lower east side on Saturday morning, May 25 — with a total of three men wanted in the case.

The shooting happened after a fight at “The Garage” on Brady Street. Police said the shooter left the scene, but later returned and was seen shooting into the business. One person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooter was described as a man, black, with a dark skin complexion, standing 6’ to 6’3” tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gold and black Indiana Pacers basketball cap, a shiny gold tracksuit with the word Superior written on the left chest area, and was armed with a handgun.

Police said the two other men were with the shooter and involved in the fight that occurred prior to the shooting.

One was described as a man, black, between the ages of 20 to 24, standing 5’7” tall, with a thin build and light skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The third man was described as black, between the ages of 20 and 24, standing 5’10” tall, with a stocky build, a medium skin complexion and a short Afro. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

After the incident occurred, the men entered a gold Lexus GS400 four-door vehicle with a dented front driver’s side quarter panel with no license plates and fled the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.