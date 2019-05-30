Officials identify victim of fiery crash on Highway 145 near Park Place Avenue off-ramp

Posted 10:46 am, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, May 30, 2019

1 killed in crash, car fire at Highway 145 and Park Place Avenue

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office identified on Thursday, May 30 as 61-year-old Todd Miller of Milwaukee.

The wreck happened shortly before noon on Monday, May 27 on Highway 145 near the Park Place Avenue off-ramp. The vehicle apparently struck a barrier head-on before catching fire. Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Investigators say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Driver killed in fiery crash at Highway 145 and Park Place Avenue off-ramp

Driver killed in fiery crash at Highway 145 and Park Place Avenue off-ramp

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.