× Officials identify victim of fiery crash on Highway 145 near Park Place Avenue off-ramp

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office identified on Thursday, May 30 as 61-year-old Todd Miller of Milwaukee.

The wreck happened shortly before noon on Monday, May 27 on Highway 145 near the Park Place Avenue off-ramp. The vehicle apparently struck a barrier head-on before catching fire. Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Investigators say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.