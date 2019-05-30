× Police: 1 injured following shooting near 26th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE — One man is injured following a shooting near 26th and Ruby Thursday morning, May 30.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:27 a.m. A 59-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound, and was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The victim and suspect got into an argument over an incident that occurred earlier in the day. The verbal argument became physical, and the victim was shot.

Police are seeking the known suspect.