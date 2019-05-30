× Police: 3 brothers hurt in crash near Holy Hill Road released from hospital; 2 in critical condition

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police said Thursday, May 30 three of five brothers hurt in a crash on I-41 southbound near Holy Hill Road on Wednesday were released from the hospital, and two were in critical condition.

Police said the 16-year-old driver, and two passengers, ages 9 and 7, were released from the hospital. The 15-year-old and 13-year-old remained in critical condition Thursday.

The crash happened on Wednesday, May 29 around 4:45 p.m.

According to Germantown police, witnesses reported the driver of a speeding Buick lost control, and the vehicle rolled several times. Officials said five brothers from Kewaskum were traveling in the 2003 Buick.

According to police, three of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Germantown police were assisted at the scene by the Germantown Fire Department, and ambulances from Menomonee Falls and Richfield.

The crash closed all lanes of I-41 southbound near Holy Hill Road, and drivers were diverted off the highway. It was reopened shortly after 6:45 p.m.

James Smasal, superintendent of the Kewaskum School District, issued this statement to FOX6:

“We are monitoring the situation as respectfully as we can and will do our best to be prepared for students in need. Our hearts go out to the family and we pray for everyone involved in this horrific accident.”