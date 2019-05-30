× Racine police investigate death on N. Bay Dr., public urged to avoid area

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a death that happened shortly before 1 a.m. on N. Bay Dr. in Racine on Thursday, May 30.

Officials say the scene is active as of late Thursday morning — and they are urging the public to avoid the area.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.