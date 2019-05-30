× Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Donnie Moore of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for 71-year-old Donnie Moore.

Moore was last seen at his residence near 106th and Dean in Milwaukee. He left on foot Wednesday night, May 29 sometime between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Moore is described as male, black, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red zip-up jacket with a blue liner, a blue and white polo shirt, blue jeans, a black fedora hat and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call 911 if they see Donnie Moore.