× Special election set to replace Terry Witkowski in Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton has ordered a special election to replace Alderman Terry Witkowski who retired on Thursday, May 30. Witkowski was the alderman for Milwaukee’s 13th District on the city’s far south side.

Nomination papers may be circulated as of Thursday — and they will be due at the Milwaukee Election Commission by the close of business on Tuesday, June 18.

Milwaukee’s City Clerk Jim Owczarski tweeted that the primary for the seat on the Common Council will be held on Tuesday, July 16 — and the final election will be held on Tuesday, August 13.