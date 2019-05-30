Target recalls 90,000 USB charging cables that could pose shock, fire hazards

MINNEAPOLIS — Target has issued a nationwide recall of USB charging cables that could become electrically charged if contact is made with the prongs while charging — posing shock and fire hazards.

The recall was issued Wednesday, May 29, and involves approximately 90,000 units.

This recall includes the “heyday 3-foot Lightning USB Charging Cables.”

The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Target officials noted 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting — including two reports of finger burns.

The cables were manufactured by Chug Inc. of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and distributed by Target.