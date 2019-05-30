Terry Witkowski previews Howl on Howell event on his last day as alderman

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Terry Witkowski announced his resignation on Thursday, May 23. His last day as alderman was Thursday, May 30 — and alongside south side business owners, Witkowski previewed the Howl on Howell event taking place Saturday, June 1.

The family-friendly sidewalk festival will showcase local businesses along Howell Avenue, starting at Howell Ave. to Martin Ln. Each business will feature their unique products and services for all ages — including food and drink, financial services, non-profits and many others. The event is sponsored by Milwaukee’s Garden District.

The following businesses will be partaking in the event:

EAST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:

Resurrection Evangelical Church

Milwaukee Public Library Tippecanoe

Milwaukee Aquatics

Soup Otzie’s

The Nitch

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

Jerseys Pub & Grill (open until bar close)

Infinity Massage and Bodywork

Cornerstone Tattoo

Marsel’s Pizzeria

Knight Plumbing, Inc.

Second Hand Purrs

Country Line Antique Mall

WEST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:

Wërd Bar (open until bar close)

Gingerz Sportz Pub and Grill (open until bar close)

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

Copper Kitchen

Depledge Dental

South Side Trains

U.S. Bank

Avenue Wine & Liquor

Iron Gate BBQ

Hawthorne Coffee

Uttke Heating & A/C

On The Clock Bar & Grill (open until bar close)

SUPPORTED BY:

U.S. Bank

Milwaukee Police Department (District 6)

Milwaukee Fire Department

Milwaukee County Sheriff

& many volunteers!

You can learn more about the event HERE.