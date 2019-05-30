Terry Witkowski previews Howl on Howell event on his last day as alderman

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Terry Witkowski announced his resignation on Thursday, May 23. His last day as alderman was Thursday, May 30 — and alongside south side business owners, Witkowski previewed the Howl on Howell event taking place Saturday, June 1.

The family-friendly sidewalk festival will showcase local businesses along Howell Avenue, starting at Howell Ave. to Martin Ln. Each business will feature their unique products and services for all ages — including food and drink, financial services, non-profits and many others. The event is sponsored by Milwaukee’s Garden District.

The following businesses will be partaking in the event:

EAST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:

  • Resurrection Evangelical Church
  • Milwaukee Public Library Tippecanoe
  • Milwaukee Aquatics
  • Soup Otzie’s
  • The Nitch
  • First Federal Bank of Wisconsin
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
  • Jerseys Pub & Grill (open until bar close)
  • Infinity Massage and Bodywork
  • Cornerstone Tattoo
  • Marsel’s Pizzeria
  • Knight Plumbing, Inc.
  • Second Hand Purrs
  • Country Line Antique Mall

WEST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:

  • Wërd Bar (open until bar close)
  • Gingerz Sportz Pub and Grill (open until bar close)
  • Milwaukee Classic Pizza
  • Copper Kitchen
  • Depledge Dental
  • South Side Trains
  • U.S. Bank
  • Avenue Wine & Liquor
  • Iron Gate BBQ
  • Hawthorne Coffee
  • Uttke Heating & A/C
  • On The Clock Bar & Grill (open until bar close)

SUPPORTED BY:

  • U.S. Bank
  • Milwaukee Police Department (District 6)
  • Milwaukee Fire Department
  • Milwaukee County Sheriff
  • & many volunteers!

You can learn more about the event HERE

