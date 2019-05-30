Terry Witkowski previews Howl on Howell event on his last day as alderman

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Terry Witkowski announced his resignation on Thursday, May 23. His last day as alderman was Thursday, May 30 — and alongside south side business owners, Witkowski previewed the Howl on Howell event taking place Saturday, June 1.
The family-friendly sidewalk festival will showcase local businesses along Howell Avenue, starting at Howell Ave. to Martin Ln. Each business will feature their unique products and services for all ages — including food and drink, financial services, non-profits and many others. The event is sponsored by Milwaukee’s Garden District.
The following businesses will be partaking in the event:
EAST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:
- Resurrection Evangelical Church
- Milwaukee Public Library Tippecanoe
- Milwaukee Aquatics
- Soup Otzie’s
- The Nitch
- First Federal Bank of Wisconsin
- St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Jerseys Pub & Grill (open until bar close)
- Infinity Massage and Bodywork
- Cornerstone Tattoo
- Marsel’s Pizzeria
- Knight Plumbing, Inc.
- Second Hand Purrs
- Country Line Antique Mall
WEST SIDE OF HOWELL AVENUE:
- Wërd Bar (open until bar close)
- Gingerz Sportz Pub and Grill (open until bar close)
- Milwaukee Classic Pizza
- Copper Kitchen
- Depledge Dental
- South Side Trains
- U.S. Bank
- Avenue Wine & Liquor
- Iron Gate BBQ
- Hawthorne Coffee
- Uttke Heating & A/C
- On The Clock Bar & Grill (open until bar close)
SUPPORTED BY:
- U.S. Bank
- Milwaukee Police Department (District 6)
- Milwaukee Fire Department
- Milwaukee County Sheriff
- & many volunteers!
