‘Very good feeling:’ More than 30 MPS students graduate from early college program

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of Milwaukee Public Schools’ students are getting a good head start on their college credits.

More than 30 students graduated from a brand new “M3 Early College” program on Thursday, May 30. It’s the first group of students to go through the program.

For the past couple months, they’ve been earning college credits from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in English, math, and educational psychology while attending high school.

PHOTO GALLERY

Students say it was really a win-win.

“It’s a very good feeling. Seeing though as the program was free and it gives me a head start going on to college, and it gave me a nice experience of understanding what college life is like,” said Sheldon Cruickshank, Milwaukee School of Languages.

The program was thought up last fall, and it was ready to go this spring. The goal for the upcoming fall semester is to double the size of students taking part.