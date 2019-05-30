× Wauwatosa police seek ‘Rat Man Rich’ and ‘Chopper,’ wanted in armed robbery at Qdoba

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police need your help identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened on the evening of May 27 at Qdoba on Mayfair Road near Bluemound Road.

Police said shortly before 6:30 p.m., a female victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot outside the restaurant. The men then demanded the victim drive them to the area near 79th and Capitol, where they fled on foot after stealing a cellphone and other property.

One man was described as black, between the ages of 18 and 24, with an average build, wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He was armed with a black handgun, similar to a Glock. He told the victim his name was “Rat Man Rich.”

The other man was described as black, between the ages of 18 and 24, with an average build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He told the victim his name was “Chopper.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Wauwatosa police.