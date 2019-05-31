Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined FOX6 WakeUp on Friday, May 31 to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute over the next few weeks.

