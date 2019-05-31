Baby survives after pregnant woman shot to death in Florida, showing signs of progress

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A baby delivered from a mother who was shot to death by her husband, continues to show signs of progress, according to family.

Debra Curry spoke exclusively with ABC Action News Wednesday, detailing Kai Spencer’s improvements at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Kai suffered life-threatening heart issues during his birth on Friday. His mother, Joi Spence, unfortunately could not make it.

Curry lost her daughter but gained a grandson on the same day.

“It’s like a transfer because, although I’m grieving for my daughter, just seeing her baby struggling to survive is giving me some kind of purpose,” said Curry.

Investigators with St. Pete Police tell ABC Action News, Kamion Spencer shot his wife once in the chest, killing her. Then he called 911 and waited for police at their home on Coquina Key.

Spencer is charged with manslaughter in Joi’s death as detectives say he did not intend to kill her.

“She was a beautiful person,” said Curry. “A beautiful spirit.”

Curry describes her daughter’s marriage as a happy one and says the couple just returned home from a vacation in Jamaica.

While baby Kai will never know his mother, Curry believes Joi will live on through him.

“If that’s my purpose, to take care of baby, then that’s my purpose and I’m accepting it,” said Curry.

Curry says her daughter’s memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church.

Family members have set up a fundraising page to help with Joi’s funeral expenses.