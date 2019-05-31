Caught on camera: Police seek to ID teens who burglarized school near 35th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for the burglary that occurred at a school near 35th and Cheery on Wednesday, May 29.

on the 1500 block of North 35th St on May 29, 2019, at about 1:15 am. Officials say the juveniles forced their way into the school through a locked door around 1:15 a.m. — and damaged multiple items. The juveniles subsequently took a 65-inch LG flat screen television and fled from the area.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 14 to 17 years of age, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt tied around his face, a black and red jacket and dark gray pants.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, 14 to 17 years of age, last seen wearing a gray and white hooded jacket with the hood up and a red sign on the left side of  his chest, gray pants with designer rips, white shoes.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, black, 14 to 17 years of age, with shoulder length dreadlocks with tan tips, and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with an Army fatigue book bag, black Nike pants with a dark gray stripe down the side and gray Jordan shoes.

Officials say these individuals are also wanted for a separate damage to property complaint of a different school located near 31st and Vine in Milwaukee.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

