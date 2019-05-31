Downtown Dining Week is a delicious week for Milwaukee foodies

MILWAUKEE -- Everybody loves to eat, and Milwaukee surely has its fair share of fine food. Christina stopped by Rodizio Grill, East Town Kitchen and Bar and Vagabond on Friday, May 31 to learn about Downtown Dining Week.

About Downtown Dining Week (website) 

Get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city's top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. For eight days, you'll enjoy multi-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Just pick your entree and sides from a list of chef-selected options, then enjoy your culinary tour of our world-class city.

