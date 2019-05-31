MILWAUKEE -- Paul Hall of Common Guy Film Reviews stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Friday, May 31 to talk about family-friendly movies with the Real Milwaukee crew. Is "Aladdin" worth a trip to the theater? Paul gives you his honest review.
Family-friendly movies with Common Guy Film Reviews
