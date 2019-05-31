× Go Fund Me page established for family of 5 brothers hurt in rollover wreck

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Go Fund Me page has been established to help the Olla family.

On Wednesday, May 29, five Olla brothers were involved in a wreck on southbound I-41 near Holy Hill Road — they were on their way to soccer practice. Their vehicle rolled over. All five brothers were injured in the wreck.

Since then, three of the brothers have been released from the hospital. Two remain in critical condition.

CLICK HERE to view the Go Fund Me page for the Olla family

The Go Fund Me page has a goal of $25,000. The page says it “will give you an opportunity to bless the Olla family as expenses due to this accident begin to grow. Please give generously!”