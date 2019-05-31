× Help FOX6 and William Henderson put an end to bullying

MILWAUKEE — You’re invited to join FOX6, Green Bay great William Henderson, and several of his teammates for a fantastic motorcycle ride and party, June 14 and 15.

The fun-filled 2-day event kicks off on Friday evening when you can “Party with the Pack” at Konkel Park in Greenfield. It’s your chance to meet William and some other former Green Bay players, including Craig Newsome, Doug Evans, Earl Dotson, George Koonce, Antonio Freeman, Sean Jones, Craig Hentrich, Matthew Dorsett and more! Cherry Pie takes the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday morning, June 15 meet up at House of Harley for the 3nd annual Henderson’s Ride for Hope. All riders are welcome. Pre-registration is open now.The first 100 registered riders will ride with William and special guests up front. This is a scenic, fully police-escorted ride. The fun continues at Konkel Park after the ride with music by Crossfire and Richrath Project 3:13, lots of food, and the VIP tent will be open with player appearances (additional fee required to enter VIP tent). All events take place rain or shine.

Proceeds will benefit anti-bullying programs in the Greenfield and Milwaukee area.

So, mark your calendar now and come on out to Party with the Pack, and help us put an end to bullying!

For complete details and registration information, CLICK HERE.