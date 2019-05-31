Man who crashed van into Newburn home sentenced to 1 year in jail

NEWBURG — A driver who veered off the road, drove up a retaining wall, and into a home in Newburg last summer, was sentenced to one year in jail on Friday, May 31.

Dashcam video captured a first responder arriving minutes after the crash on June 28, 2018. Richards was disoriented and eventually tumbled to the ground. He told deputies he had a seizure.

Richards was charged with recklessly endangering public safety and possession of THC.

Friday, a judge sentenced Richards to one year in jail, with Huber release after 75 days. Court records show Richards must maintain absolute sobriety, full-time employment, and he is not to have any controlled substance or prescription medication unless prescribed by a physician.