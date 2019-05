MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are involved in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Cheilymar Perez was last seen near 23rd and Burnham in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 29.

Perez is described as being about 5’2″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, white and purple sweater with blue jeans.

If you have information that could help locate Perez, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

