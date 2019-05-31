Moo! Cows on the Concourse celebrates all things dairy in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Moo! Bernie, a 5-day-old calf, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday, May 31 to preview Cows on the Concourse, an event celebrating June Dairy Month in Dane County.

About Cows on the Concourse (website)

Cows on the Concourse is a FREE, annual and family-friendly event that kicks off June Dairy Month in Dane County. Hosted on the Capitol Square, kids and adults can meet and greet cows from local dairy farms.

Event Highlights