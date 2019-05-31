× MPD: Officials reveal increase of police calls for service at Moody Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police revealed on Friday, May 30 that there has been an increase of police calls for service at Moody Park — near 22nd and Burleigh.

Within the last three weeks, officials say they have responded to a subject with a gun call, along with several large fights that have occurred inside of the park and in the surrounding areas.

Officials say they are now collaborating with community based organizations, law enforcement partners, and Amani residents to ensure children can peacefully enjoy the parks in their neighborhood.

