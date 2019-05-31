NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 30: (L-3rd L) Abhijay Kodali (407) of Flower Mound, Texas, Sohum Sukhatankar (354) of Dallas, Texas, and Rishik Gandhasri (5) of San Jose, California, hold up the trophy with other co-champions for photographers after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 31, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The winning spellers made history with eight co-champions, the most number in the spelling event history. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
OXON HILL, Md. — Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.
In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.
Each will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.
They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.