× New drop box for unused medicine at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center sees record use

MILWAUKEE — A drop box for unused medicine that has been placed near the main entrance of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee is getting a higher volume of use than any other drop box in Milwaukee County.

A news release issued on Friday, May 31 indicates early estimates show the drop box at St. Luke’s is on pace to collect nearly 60 pounds of unused medicine per month.

Jon Richards, coalition director of Take Back My Meds MKE issued the following statement in the release:

“If the pace of collection continues, the drop box at Aurora St. Luke’s will keep over 700 pounds of medicine out of Lake Michigan every year and also help combat the opioid crisis in Milwaukee.”

Aurora has three other drop boxes for unused medications. They include:

Outpatient Pharmacy at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Aurora Pharmacy located in the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center’s Parkway Clinic

A map of all drug take back locations in Milwaukee County, can be found at takebackmymeds.com.