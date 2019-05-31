× Police recover 12 illegally possessed firearms while executing search warrant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police recovered 12 illegally possessed firearms after executing a search warrant on the city’s north side on Friday, May 24.

Members of MPD’s Special Investigations Division executed the warrant near 42nd and Fiebrantz regarding the illegal possession of firearms. Officials say one adult male was arrested at the scene — and a dozen illegally possessed firearms were recovered.

The suspect has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.