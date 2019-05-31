Sentencing set for Otha Brown, convicted in fatal shooting of Jerome Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Otha Brown, a man convicted in the fatal shooting of Jerome Johnson, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday afternoon, May 31.

A Milwaukee County jury found Brown guilty in March of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Johnson, who was shot and killed at the Tastee Twist ice cream stand near North and Teutonia on Aug. 4, 2017. An autopsy revealed Johnson had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest, and several to his upper and lower extremities.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from cameras at businesses nearby. The footage showed a vehicle pull into the parking lot near the scene of the shooting, and two men exited together. One approached the ice cream stand and after the shooting, the men ran away together.

