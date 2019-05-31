× Sheboygan PD: 5-month-old dies after suffering head injury; 19-year-old man in custody

SHEBOYGAN — Police tell FOX6 News a 5-month-old infant was found unresponsive in a Sheboygan home on Friday, May 31, and a a 19-year-old has been taken into custody in connection.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers arrived at the home near 11th Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

The baby was transported by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials say an investigation revealed the baby suffered a recent head injury.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the baby’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.