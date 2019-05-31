US Marshals seek 2 men charged with disturbing crimes against children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE/ELKHORN -- The U.S. Marshals are searching for two men who are not associated with each other. They've likely never met. But in unrelated cases, they are both charged with disturbing crimes against children.

The first warrant is out of Racine. Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Lorenzo Lucas with first degree sexual assault-sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13.

"During the course of his alleged incident, Lorenzo impregnated the juvenile which she subsequently gave birth to the healthy child," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case explained. A DNA test confirmed Lucas was the father.

"He's been on the run for a while. He's been evading contact with law enforcement," the marshal said.

Lucas' last known address was near 13th and Center in Racine. His criminal history includes offenses for driving without a license. Nothing as severe as these allegations. There is only a booking photo available of him. He is described as being 5'6" tall, about 180 pounds with long hair.

"Lorenzo, if you are listening, we plead with you to turn yourself in,” the deputy explained.

Next, we head to Walworth County where prosecutors are charging 26-year-old Jonathan Perez with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child--under 16 years of age in the city of Elkhorn.

"He forced himself upon a female juvenile and attempted to bribe her," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Prosecutors say Perez snuck into the victim's bedroom.

“Jonathan fled the Elkhorn area shortly after the information came to light,” the marshal said.

Perez is described as 5'5" tall, about 190 pounds. Both of his ears are pierced -- and he has ties to the state of Illinois.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information on either men to come forward.

"In both of these cases, the juvenile was robbed of their innocence,” the deputy Marshal said.