× 1st stage of rehab project on Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels completed; new closures begin June 3

MILWAUKEE — The first stage to rehabilitate the Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels has been completed. The on-ramp to northbound I-43 reopened on Saturday, June 1, with the next stage of operations beginning Monday, June 3.

The south tunnel (I-43 northbound exit ramp to Kilbourn Avenue) will be fully closed to traffic from June 3, through October. Posted signs will direct motorists to use the Fond du Lac/McKinley I-43 exit and North 6th Street.

More details on the latest closure:

• On-street parking will be restricted during limited short-term lane closures on North 9th Street from West State Street to West Wells Street.

• One exit lane from the MacArthur Square parking garage onto North 9th Street will be closed temporarily.

• Short-term sidewalk closures on North 9th Street from West State Street to West Wells Street. The pedestrian ramp from MacArthur Square Plaza and the parking garage stair access from North James Lovell Street will be closed.

During the second stage of the project, the contractor will repair a portion of the tunnel ceiling and replace leaking expansion joints. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. CLICK HERE to read more about the project.

43.038902 -87.906474