‘A lot of great units:’ Downtown Diggs celebrates condo living throughout Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — This past week was all about highlighting downtown Milwaukee and all it has to offer, focusing specifically on restaurants. On Saturday, June 1, the focus was on real estate. Downtown Diggs highlighted why city abodes are so coveted.

From quaint with character to modern luxury, condo styles and prices run the gamut in Milwaukee.

“Built in 1897, hardwood finish… there’s a wide variety,” said Jacob Zielinski, listing agent. “There’s a lot of great units available.”

The history and changing landscape can be seen from the East Side, Historic Third Ward, along the Milwaukee River and everywhere in between. On Saturday, June 1, potential buyers had the chance to tour the Downtown Diggs Condo Open House, hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors — seeing first hand the benefits and convenience of city living.

“Who wants to be cutting grass during the day when you can be hanging out downtown, enjoying the lakefront and everything it has to offer down there?” asked Anderson. “We are just blocks away from the Deer District, all the excitement and the street cars.”

The event offered a taste of the town from an urban living perspective, from high ceilings to rooftop patios and picturesque views. Realtors say condo living has been so appealing, the market is craving it.

“We are down 20 percent of listing and sales last year,” said Alex Anderson, Powers Realty Group. “In the first six months of 2018, our average sales price was $292,000 in the downtown area. Today — even though we lost 20 percent of that inventory — our average sale prices is $330,000.”

The experience of being in the midst of this vibrant city is priceless.

“See the different neighborhood in new light and in a new fashion,” said Anderson.

If you want a closer look at available condos on the market, click HERE.