‘All the food is gone:’ Milwaukee church suffers after pastor says power cut by illegal dumper

MILWAUKEE — A church that became the site of illegal dumping has new problems. The pastor discovered the dumpers may have tried to cover up their crime by cutting the power.

“The only thing remaining in here is ice,” said Pastor Ingrid Durr Russell. “Everything had to go.”

The past week has been tough for Pastor Ingrid Durr Russell after learning Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry became the site of illegal dumping. She now has new problems.

“I thought maybe we got past the worst, find out we didn’t,” said Durr Russell.

Cameras previously captured people dumping tree limbs and tires behind the church near 24th and Auer. The surveillance video abruptly stops.Pastor Durr Russell learned why days later.

“I was like, ‘who wants to take an electrical box’,” Durr Russell said.

The electrical box behind the church had been stolen and the power cut off.

“They’re trying to remove the evidence and the footage from the illegal dumping,” said Durr Russell.

The church was not just left in the dark, it meant all of the food in the freezers was ruined too.

“It’s a disgrace. Especially knowing this is a church,” Durr Russell said.

The church had been planning for a free Father’s Day cookout. That’s now been postponed as they restock the food.

“All the food is gone so now we have to replenish,” said Durr Russell.

Pastor Durr Russell is relying on faith the church will pull through and their troubles will end.

“I want them to be caught and stopped,” said Durr Russell.

Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry will be hosting the free Father’s Day picnic a week later, on June 23. They are asking for any donations to make sure everyone can eat.

Meantime, Pastor Durr Russell reported the illegal dumping to the city but they haven’t been identified.