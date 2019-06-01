× ‘Cats just keep coming:’ MADACC waiving adoption fees through October, hoping to find homes for felines

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Are Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) announced a promotion waiving fees to adopt an adult cat. It’s all to help the overpopulation of cats throughout Milwaukee county.

Warmer weather means more stray animals on the streets, and MADACC is experiences it first hand every year. Around the end of spring and beginning of summer, the intake of cats increases at the shelter.

“The cats just keep coming,” said Kate Hartlund, MADACC. “A lot more stray animals come in in the summer just because people are more vigilant and see it more.”

For the first time, the shelter announced Meowaukee — a promotion waiving adoption fees for cats six months old and older. The promotion includes cats in the shelter, foster care, or MADACC’s off-site location.

“In order to make room for the new ones, we have to find homes for the ones already in our care,” said Harlund.

The promotion runs until October 31. It’s sponsored by Friends of MADACC, in hopes it will bring attention to the overpopulation of cats in Milwaukee.

“We get very, very crowded,” said Hartlund. “The more crowded we are, the more sick the animals get.’)

Staff at MADACC hope the word will get out. Their busy season has already started, and plenty of cats are just waiting to find the purr-fect home. If you’re a Milwaukee County resident, all you’ll need to do is purchase a $12 license.

“I’m excited to see our cats get out of here and get good homes and start living their best lives,” said Hartlund.

Adoption hours are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. You can get a closer look at the cats available HERE.