Dodge County: Kayakers discover body in Beaver Dam River

BEAVER DAM — A body was found in waters of the Beaver Dam River on Saturday, June 1.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, two kayakers found the body in the river south of Cooper Street, and north of Highway 151.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the person deceased.

The gender and identity of the person is being withheld at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and the exact circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4612.