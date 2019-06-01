Downtown Milwaukee will welcome Saint Kate Arts Hotel very soon

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will be saying hello to the Saint Kate Arts Hotel very soon. Chef Aaron Miles and Food and Beverage Director Brent Hockenberry stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to talk about the hotel's exciting upcoming opening.

About Saint Kate Arts Hotel (website)

The name Saint Kate gives nod to Saint Catherine—the patron saint of artists and the original champion of the creative process—and then spins around and walks firmly in a bold, modern, new direction.

She’s the supporter, the encourager, the instigator. The one whose confidence makes you feel more confident. The one who tells you: don’t worry about what anyone else thinks, your path is the right path. And when you doubt yourself, when you wonder whether the creative pursuit is worth it, she’s ready to remind you: there’s beauty in the process. Keep going.