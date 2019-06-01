Drivers take note! Hoan Bridge to close on June 2 for UPAF Ride for the Arts

Posted 7:32 pm, June 1, 2019, by

Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the Hoan Bridge on Sunday, June 2, for the annual UPAF Ride for the Arts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bridge will be closed beginning at 5:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office expects it to reopen by 11 a.m.

More than 4,000 bicyclists are participating in the 38th annual UPAF Ride for the Arts. The event includes 70, 45 and 25-mile routes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.