× Drivers take note! Hoan Bridge to close on June 2 for UPAF Ride for the Arts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will be closing the Hoan Bridge on Sunday, June 2, for the annual UPAF Ride for the Arts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bridge will be closed beginning at 5:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office expects it to reopen by 11 a.m.

More than 4,000 bicyclists are participating in the 38th annual UPAF Ride for the Arts. The event includes 70, 45 and 25-mile routes.