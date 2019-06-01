× Family: 15-year-old boy involved in rollover car wreck with brothers has died

WASHINGTON COUNTY — One of the Olla brothers hurt in a car wreck on I-41 near Holy Hill Road has died.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 15-year-old Valentin Olla has passed away. The GoFundMe page released the following update following Valentin’s condition:

Please see the latest update from the Olla’s…… Our beautiful boy, Valentin has fought the good fight. He has finished the race ahead of us all… what a kid.

He feels no more pain, and is walking in his Eternal Inheritance with our Heavenly Father.

What a BEAUTIFUL gift he is. Thank you all for your Love, Prayers, Support. Please continue to lift up Luciano in prayer. He is a warrior, and is still battling fiercely. With much love to everyone…

The Olla family

On Wednesday, May 29, five Olla brothers were involved in a wreck on southbound I-41 near Holy Hill Road — they were on their way to soccer practice. Their vehicle rolled over. All five brothers were injured in the wreck.

Following the wreck, the five brothers were hospitalized. Three have been released from the hospital — and the fourth remains in critical condition.

Chief Peter Hoell, Germantown Police Department, said 16-year-old Giovanni Olla was behind the wheel. Olla’s passengers were his younger brothers:

Valentin Olla, 15



Luciano Olla, 13

Alessandro Olla, 9

Vitale Olla, 7

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the Olla family. CLICK HERE to learn more.