Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer weather is almost here. If you're looking for a fun day out with the kids, why not make a trip to the zoo? Staff members from the Racine Zoo stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, June 1 to preview some fun upcoming events -- including a night for wine lovers and a Father's Day celebration.

To learn more about World Wine Wednesday, click HERE. To get the details on the Father's Day Putt-Putt Tournament, click HERE.