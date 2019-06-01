Milwaukee police: 3 shot near The Miramar Theatre

Posted 8:42 pm, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, June 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News three people were shot near The Miramar Theatre near Locust and Oakland Saturday evening, June 1.

According to The Miramar Theatre’s website, a $10 “Summer Jam” concert was happening at the venue Saturday. Music guests include Munch Lauren, MT Twins, Bankhead, 54 Baby Trey, Chosenkidd, YBN Kenny, Chicken P, Spanish Rice and MariBoyz.

A safe alert was sent to students of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee around 8:50 p.m. In the alert, Milwaukee police say the suspect vehicle is a while Chevrolet Cavalier.

