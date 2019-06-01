× Officials: Man bends door frame of squad in Caledonia traffic stop

CALEDONIA — A traffic stop in Caledonia Friday night, May 31, resulted with a Racine County Sheriff squad being damaged.

Officials say a vehicle was stopped on the I-94 northbound on-ramp from County Highway K, around 11:45 p.m. While investigating the driver for possibly operating under the influence, authorities say the passenger — a 40-year-old Sheboygan man — ignored deputies and walked to a dirt mound nearby the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says when a deputy approached the man on the mound he became loud, argumentative, and combative. Officials say he refused to be taken into custody and had to be carried to the squad. It took four officers to secure the man in the back seat. Authorities say while in the back, the man kicked the squad window and bent the door frame.

The combative man was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges: Criminal damage to property, resisting, battery to law enforcement, carrying a concealed knife, and fail to comply with officer.

Meantime, the 39-year-old driver from Sheboygan, was taken into custody for OWI and operating without a valid license.