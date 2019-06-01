Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Autrie Woods, last seen in Glendale

GLENDALE — A statewide silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Autrie Woods.

Autrie Woods was discovered missing from her hotel room in Glendale, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 1 around 8 a.m. Ms. Woods’ personal belongings and luggage were still in the room, but her vehicle was gone from the parking lot.

Ms. Woods spoke with her pastor on May 21, telling him she was thinking about “going home” to Arkansas. She also previously mentioned going to a casino.

She was possibly last seen in Manitowoc County at Point Beach Park. She may be driving a grey 2015 Chrysler minivan with Arkansas plates DV35084. The vehicle has a Disabled Veteran license plate.

Ms. Woods is described as female, black, 5’04” weighing 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a leopard print blouse, a gold-colored necklace, and glasses. She was carrying a blue purse.

If you see Autrie Woods or her vehicle, call 911. If you have other information on her whereabouts, please call Glendale Police Department at 414-352-9900