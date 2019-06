× 1 person suffered life-threatening injuries in incident that closed I-43 NB/SB at WIS 60

GRAFTON — Flight for Life took one person to the hospital Sunday night, June 2 following a crash that closed I-43 in both directions at Highway 60.

According to the Village of Grafton Fire Department, Flight for Life was called for a person on the roadway with life-threatening injuries, shortly before 8 p.m.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.