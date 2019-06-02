× 59-year-old man dies during swim portion of Lake Mills Triathlon

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — A 59-year-old Elkhorn man is dead following a water-related accident during the Lake Mills Triathlon on Sunday, June 2.

According to Lake Mills Police, officers were advised the man was participating in the swim portion of the triathlon when he went under water around 7:47 a.m. Rescue personnel were able to remove the man from the water and pull him to shore, and emergency life resuscitation was performed.

The man was transported to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The initial investigation indicates the man had a medical event prior to going under the water. At this time, the incident is not being treated as a drowning event.

Identification of the subject is being directed to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.