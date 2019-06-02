‘Every brand, make and model’ on display during ‘Brewtown Rumble’ vintage motorcycle show

MILWAUKEE -- Thirty-five years or older was the age requirement for bikes in the "Brewtown Rumble" Sunday, June 2, the city's vintage motorcycle street festival.

"You can see anything from a rusty barn find that people just got running, to a custom motorcycle, like a cafe racer,to a pristine restoration of a bike, so really run the gamut. Every brand, every make and model," said Kevin Frank, organizer.

One-hundred and thirty motorcycles were on display during the show.

They were lined up on three blocks in the Walker's Point neighborhood.

Money raised from the event went to "Build Moto," a youth program teaching kids how to restore vintage bikes.

