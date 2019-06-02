Police: 25-year-old man in custody after fight led to standoff in Cudahy

CUDAHY — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody following negotiations with police Sunday, June 2 near Packard and Edgerton.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot told FOX6 News there was a fight on Saturday near Packard and College that involved someone who brandished a firearm and made threats.

An investigation continued Sunday, when alert officers observed the suspect entering a 13-unit apartment complex on Packard Avenue — securing himself inside one of the apartments.

A perimeter was established and police tried to make contact with the man. Police said he eventually surrendered without incident.

The South Shore Joint Tactical Unit assisted police with this incident.

The investigation was ongoing.