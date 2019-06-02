× Racine man arrested, accused of punching, choking girlfriend as she held her young son

UNION GROVE — A 31-year-old Racine man was arrested, accused of assaulting his girlfriend as she held her 2-year-old son.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said a 911 call came in from the woman on Park Place near High Street in Union Grove. She said she and her son were able to get away from the home before calling 911. She said the man punched her, choked her and tried to prevent her from leaving.

Deputies responded to the scene, and sheriff’s officials said the man refused to leave the home.

The woman said he had been drinking and using drugs.

Racine County crisis negotiators made contact with the man and convinced him to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was being held in the Racine County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety and obstructing.