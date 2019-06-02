UPAF Ride for the Arts is an athletic tribute to Milwaukee creativity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The United Performing Arts Fund hosted their annual Ride for the Arts on Sunday, June 2. Bikers from all over came down to Milwaukee's lakefront to cycle for a cause -- and Christina learned about why the event is meaningful for both its organizers and participants.

About UPAF

The UPAF mission statement is three-fold: Raise much-needed funds to ensure entertainment excellence Promote the performing arts as a regional asset Responsibly steward the dollars our donors so generously give us As an umbrella fundraising organization, UPAF's support allows 14 Member Groups, including First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Skylight Music Theatre, to focus more of their efforts on what they do best – creating, performing, educating and inspiring.