‘We heard gunshots:’ Onlookers recount their terror, confusion during shooting outside Miramar Theater

MILWAUKEE — A night of fun and excitement quickly turned violent on Milwaukee’s East Side Saturday, June 2. Folks were running for their lives after a shooting incident outside the Miramar Theater near Oakland and Locust.

As theater lights shined inside, police lights were glowing outside. Scouring the area outside of the Miramar Theatre on Saturday night, folks began to leave the venue and were met with gunfire after police say an argument inside erupted and escalated.

“I think police were looking for bullets,” said Hilary Chavez, who was eating at a nearby Thai restaurant when the shots rang out. “We heard like, three gunshots.”

Folks cleared the street as the unknown suspect fired multiple times into the crowd of people exiting the theater.

“We were watching people going into the Miramar, they looked like a lot of young people going in for a show. Then suddenly everybody was rushing out like they were scared. We saw them burst through the doors and come out into the streets,” said Chavez.

Folks in nearby restaurants took cover.

“Everyone in the restaurant hit the floor,” said Chavez. “Just better get down, and my husband pulled me down on the floor.”

Folks working when the shots rang out were still shaken up Sunday morning.

“A lot of people scared, and come in here, they looked the door,” said Gomez. “Door locked, nobody inside.”

Several businesses had to close because of the chaos. Police say three people were struck by bullets.

“It’s sad to hear,” said Ben Osband, who lives nearby. “It’s just sad.”

It’s the second shooting in the past week on Milwaukee’s East Side — showing crime can happen anywhere.

“It’s not about geography — it’s about people,” said Osband. “I think if we care about each other take care of each other will hopefully regress.”

Thankfully, police say those victims who were struck are expected to be okay. A 25-year-old man and two 20-year-old women were treated for their injuries. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.