Thousands committed to make Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach accessible to persons of all abilities

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced a plan on Monday, June 3 to make Bradford Beach accessible to everyone — including people with disabilities.

More than $50,000 will be spent to build permanent ramps and buy special equipment to make the beach more accessible — including special wheelchairs and Mobi-Mats. $25,000 of that amount was from County Executive Abele, who committed his own money to the project.

“We’re here to serve every part of the population. The incredible parks system you hear us talk about all the time is only incredible if it’s accessible to everyone,” Abele said. “We’ve worked hard to make that the case.”

The project is also supported by RampUp Milwaukee, The Ability Center and a community funding campaign.